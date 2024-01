22 Jan. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A landmine explosion in Aghdam district has resulted in injury of one person, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

On January 21 at about 13:30, the Aghdam district police were informed about a mine explosion. A resident of Aghjabadi district Faig Sayyad (born in 1980) was injured, Trend reported.

The citizen was evacuated to the hospital by police officers. An investigation into the incident is underway.