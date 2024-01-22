Ship traffic resumes in Bosphorus Strait after suspension

22 Jan. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ship traffic in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait resumed for northbound vessel, after a suspension due to an anchor failure on one ship, a coast guard source said.

Coast guard tugs towed the Liberian-flagged vessel to a nearby pier, unblocking the shipping in the crucial waterway, which connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and via the Dardanelles to the Mediterranean, Sputnik reported.

"The Peria vessel has been tugged to a pier in Kucukcekmece, in Istanbul," a source said.

Northward sailing in the Bosphorus resumed at 8 p.m. local time after almost 14 hours of interruption.