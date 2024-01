22 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has successfully launched its Sorayya satellite into orbit, Iranian state media reported.

The satellite was put into a 750 km orbit, the highest successfully reached by Iran, the reports said.

The 50 kg satellite was launched by the Qaem 100, a three-stage solid-fuel rocket built by the elite military Revolutionary Guards, they said.

The launch was part of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ space program alongside Iran’s civilian space program, the report said.