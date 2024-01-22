Four of six aboard Russia's jet survive crash in Afghanistan

22 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's aviation watchdog said four people survived the crash of a charter plane bound for Moscow in northern Afghanistan, citing the Russian embassy there.

The Russian-registered charter plane with six people on board disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan a day earlier, Russian aviation authority said, after Afghan police said they had received reports of a crash.

The plane was a charter ambulance flight travelling from Thailand's Utapao Airport in Pattaya to Moscow via India and Uzbekistan on a French-made Dassault Aviation, opens new tab Falcon 10 jet manufactured in 1978, Rosaviatsia said.

About 25 minutes before the plane vanished from radar screens, the pilot warned that fuel was running low and that the plane would try to land at an airport in Tajikistan. The pilot then reported that one engine had stopped, and then that the second one had also stopped.

According to sources, this was a private medical evacuation of the Russian citizen Anna Yevsyukova with the participation of an insurance company. The Russian citizen was accompanied by her husband Anatoly Yevsyukov from Volgodonsk.