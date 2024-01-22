Batumi shopping centers evacuated amid bomb threats

22 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Four major shopping centers in the Georgian city of Batumi were evacuated on January 21 amid reports of possible explosives on the premises, according to Georgian media outlets.

Authorities evacuated shoppers at Grand Mall, Metro City, Batumi Mall, and Plaza.

The evacuations come a day after Batumi Airport suspended operations due to threats of explosive devices. At around 5 p.m. local time on Jan. 20, airport officials received a bomb threat and initiated evacuation procedures. A team of snappers and bomb-sniffing dogs were called in, but no explosives were found. The airport resumed operations.