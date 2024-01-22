Number of IDPs back to native Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli

22 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another group of former internally displaced persons was sent to the AZerbaijani city of Fuzuli from Baku on January 22.

At this stage, another 30 families or 106 people moved to Fuzuli from the Garadagh district of Baku. These families were temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, pioneer camps, unfinished buildings and administrative buildings in various territories of Azerbaijan.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt.

Until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli has been provided for 440 families - 1,625 people.