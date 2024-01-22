Israel rejects idea of HAMAS ceasefire in exchange for hostages

22 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel has rejected the idea of a ceasefire in exchange for the return of hostages held by the movement Hamas, NBC News reported, citing diplomatic sources.

"A big portion of the details are agreed. The sticking point is the Israelis don’t want to agree to a permanent ceasefire," said a diplomat from a third country briefed on talks over the release of hostages in Gaza.

According to the report, the U.S., Qatari and Egyptian officials continue to push for an agreement that would free the captives remaining in Gaza. Hamas is demanding the permanent halt of fighting, a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners.

The broadcaster points out, citing officials, that "the mediators’ current proposal envisages releasing the hostages in three phases over 30 days."