Georgian Dream describes China as exemplary country for Georgia

22 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party Irakli Kobakhidze highlighted China’s “great economic progress” over the past 20 years by saying it was an “exemplary country" for Georgia.

According to him, the circumstance created a “good potential for cooperation”.

In his remarks over the visit of a ruling party delegation to China January 15-20, the official noted the meetings with Chinese officials had focused on specific infrastructure projects, including the Anaklia deep sea port project in Georgia’s west.

"China is an exemplary country in terms of modernisation and economic progress. Over the past 20 years, China has made great progress from an economic point of view, therefore, China is also an exemplary country for us. This creates a very good potential for cooperation,” Kobakhidze said.

The ruling party head stressed that during the visit, we reviewed specific details, the implementation of specific infrastructure projects, we discussed the importance of the Anaklia port in order to further develop the transit function of our country, which China is directly interested in.

"There are very specific prospects for cooperation that we should make the most of," Kobakhidze said.

The official added the Chinese officials had expressed their “willingness to cooperate very actively”, which “gives us hope that specific projects will be implemented through our joint cooperation, ensuring more Chinese investment in our country”.