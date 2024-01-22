Kizlyar Brandy Factory increases investments in development

22 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kizlyar Brandy Factory invested 663 million rubles in development in 2023, which is 2.2 times more than in 2022, General Director Evgeny Druzhinin said.

The funds were used for re-equipment, modernization and the overhaul of fixed assets, as well as for the development of vineyards, he said.

"The Kizlyar Brandy Factory is currently involved in two projects to plant its own vineyards," Druzhinin said.

According to him, the first project involves planting vineyards on 311 hectares in the Derbent region. As part of its implementation, 100.3 hectares of vineyards have already been planted and preparations are underway to plant another 145.2 hectares in 2024. The second project is underway in the Kizlyar region, where work is ongoing to prepare 140 hectares for vineyard planting.

"The plant purchased and processed a record 55,900 tonnes of grapes in 2023. Kizlyar Brandy Factory is also planning to purchase and process at least 55,000 tonnes of grapes in 2024," Druzhinin said.

As reported, Kizlyar produced 1.032 million dal of products in 2023, which is 16% more than the year before, while sales volume increased 19% to 1.048 million dal.