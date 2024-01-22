EU pushes for independent Palestine

22 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Long-term peace is possible in the Middle East only after the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, European Union chief diplomat Josep Borrell said.

"From now on, I will not talk about the peace process, but about the two-state solution proces," Borrell said.

The EU's top diplomat believes that they have to stop talking about the “peace” process, and start talking more concretely about the “two-state solution” process.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there is “no space” for a Palestinian state and rejected the idea of a ceasefire in exchange for the return of hostages held by Hamas.