Lukashenko expects to hold talks with Putin

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expects to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for one-on-one negotiations before a Belarus-Russia Union Supreme State Council session, the presidential press service reported.
Some fundamental issues will be discussed. If some additions to the agenda proposed are suggested, such proposals will be made at the Supreme State Council session.
"Priority should be given to the implementation of the Union's programs. We've always acknowledged that we're working here quite well. The conversation will be serious and principled," Lukashenko said.