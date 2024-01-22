Iran and Pakistan to return ambassadors to duties on January 26

22 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan reached an agreement on the return of countries' ambassadors to their duties by January 26, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

"Following the telephone conversation between the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, it has been mutually agreed that ambassadors of both countries may return to their respective posts by 26 January 2024," the statement reads.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held phone talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.