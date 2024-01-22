Abdollahian to visit Pakistan at end of January

22 Jan. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister plans to visit Pakistan before the end of this month. Iranian media write about this.

According to them, Hossein Amir Abdollahian's visit to Islamabad is planned for January 29.

The details of the upcoming trip of the Head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry have not yet been announced.

Let us remind you that last week relations between Iran and Pakistan deteriorated due to the Iranian military's attacks against the base of militants of a terrorist group, which is located on the territory of Pakistan. A few days later, Pakistan responded by attacking terrorist hideouts in Iran.