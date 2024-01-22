Meeting on Afghanistan to be held at end of month

22 Jan. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian President's Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov announced a quadrilateral meeting on Afghanistan with the participation of Moscow, Beijing, Tehran and Islamabad.

At the same time, he noted that the date and the location of the negotiations will be announced later. However, according to him, the meeting could take place before the end of January this year.

The diplomat also drew attention to the situation around Iran and Pakistan. Kabulov assured that the latest events around these countries would not affect the preparations for the meeting.

In addition to this, the special representative revealed the agenda of the negotiations. The parties will discuss interaction with the current leadership of Afghanistan in the interests of forming an inclusive government, the fight against terrorism and drug crime.