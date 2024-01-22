Baku to host mini-tournament of FIFA series

22 Jan. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the last ten days of March, Baku will host FIFA mini-tournaments. They will start on March 22.

The tournament will begin with the match of Azerbaijan against Mongolia, and Bulgaria will have a match with Tanzania, AZERTAC reports.

Three days later, on March 25, the Azerbaijani team will play against the Bulgarian team, and the Tanzanian team will compete against the Mongolia team.

Let us remind you that the FIFA series is a new project of the International Football Federation. Mini-tournaments have replaced official friendly matches in the organization's calendar. National teams from different confederations will take part in them.