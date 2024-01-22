Russian Deputy FM and Turkish Ambassador discuss events in South Caucasus

22 Jan. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Galuzin and Ambassador of Türkiye Tanju Bilgiç held a meeting in Moscow.

The central topics of discussion were the situations in the South Caucasus, Central Asia and Ukraine.

"An exchange of views took place on the current situation in the Transcaucasus, Central Asia and Ukraine. The mutual commitment to further coordination of efforts in the interests of strengthening peace and stability, primarily in the South Caucasus, has been confirmed",

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said.

Diplomats noted the effectiveness of cooperation on regional and international issues.

In addition to this, the Turkish ambassador spoke with Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrey Rudenko. During the talks, the parties discussed the situation in the region and a number of bilateral issues.

"The mutual commitment to further coordination of our efforts in the interests of strengthening global security and stability has been confirmed",

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said.