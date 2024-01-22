Turkish Parliament to discuss Sweden's NATO membership tomorrow

22 Jan. 22:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The fate of Sweden's application to join NATO could be decided tomorrow, sources in Ankara say.

As reported by CNN Turk, the Grand National Assembly can discuss the relevant protocol and vote on it on January 23. This issue will be included on the agenda for tomorrow's meeting.

In addition to this, Bloomberg, citing its source, said that the voting would take place before the end of the week.

The Government told the agency that the ruling Justice and Development Party is going to achieve ratification of the document