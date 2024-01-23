Monkeypox cases recorded in Russia's St. Petersburg

23 Jan. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two tourists returning from China to St. Petersburg have been found to have monkeypox, the press service of the Russian sanitary and consumer rights agency’s office in the St. Petersburg reported.

"Two men who returned from a tourist trip to the administrative region of Hong Kong (People's Republic of China) have been diagnosed with this disease," the report reads.

The agency specified that the patients are in a medical institution that deals with infectious diseases, and there is no threat to their lives. Rospotrebnadzor specialists have started an epidemiological investigation, a set of anti-epidemic measures is being carried out to prevent the spread of the disease.

It was noted that the individuals the two men came in contact with are under medical supervision.

What are symptoms of monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease. Its symptoms include fever, intoxication, enlargement of the lymph glands and a rash that spreads in the form of spots and vesicles, which then turn into ulcers and scars.