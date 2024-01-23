Powerful earthquake strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border, Kazakhstan

23 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on January 23 with reports of several injuries and collapsed houses, Chinese state media reported.

The epicentre of the quake struck at 2:09 a.m. (18:09 GMT) and at a depth of 22 km in the mountainous border area of Wushi County in northwest China's Xinjiang region, according to the China Earthquake Administration.

According to the Xinjiang Earthquake Agency, the epicentre is about 50 km from Wushi, with five villages located within a 20-km radius around the epicentre.

As of 8 a.m. (00:00 GMT), 40 aftershocks have been recorded, according to China Earthquake Networks Center.

In Kazakhstan, the emergencies ministry reported the latest earthquake at a magnitude of 6.7.

In Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty, residents fled their houses and gathered outside despite cold weather, some dressed in pyjamas and slippers. No damage has been reported.

The tremors, followed by aftershocks about 30 minutes later, were also felt in Uzbekistan.