Azerbaijani PACE delegation's credentials not yet granted

23 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani delegation's credentials were not granted at the first meeting of the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which began on January 22.

The motion of German MP Frank Schwabe to refuse to approve the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation was supported and sent to the Monitoring Committee for a decision.

The Azerbaijani delegation attended the discussions but had limited voting privileges. The monitoring committee must make a decision within 24 hours.