Moscow and Baku specify cooperation plans up to 2026

23 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, co-chair of the Intergovernmental Commission Alexei Overchuk in Baku on January 23.

During the meeting, the parties noted that the last year was successful in terms of results related to the economic cooperation between the two countries. The sides recalled the contacts held between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia as part of the informal meeting of the CIS heads of state in Saint Petersburg in last December.

Emphasizing a broad agenda of the economic cooperation, the parties pointed out the plans for new areas in this field. They evaluated the growth of the trade turnover by 17.5%, as well as the continuous growth of cargo and transit transportation as a good indicator of cooperation between the two countries.

The sides emphasized the importance of signing the roadmap on the development of key areas of Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation for the years 2024-2026. They expressed hope that Alexei Overchuk's visit would contribute to expanding relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two also exchanged views on issues related to transport and logistics, and promotion of the North-South Transport Corridor.

Yesterday, Overchuk and Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev signed a roadmap on the main areas for developing cooperation in 2024-2026. The Russian official also held a meeting with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.