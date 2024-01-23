Raisi to pay visit to Ankara

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will leave for Ankara on an official visit Wednesday, IRNA reported.
The visit will be paid at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
A high-ranking political and economic delegation would accompany Raisi during his first trip to Türkiye.
The two presidents are scheduled to hold a private meeting after Raisi arrives in Ankara before they co-chair the eighth meeting of the Türkiye-Iran High Level Cooperation Council and hold a joint press conference.
Raisi and Erdogan will also attend a joint meeting of the two countries' traders and businessmen.