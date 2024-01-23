Raisi to pay visit to Ankara

23 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will leave for Ankara on an official visit Wednesday, IRNA reported.

The visit will be paid at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A high-ranking political and economic delegation would accompany Raisi during his first trip to Türkiye.

The two presidents are scheduled to hold a private meeting after Raisi arrives in Ankara before they co-chair the eighth meeting of the Türkiye-Iran High Level Cooperation Council and hold a joint press conference.

Raisi and Erdogan will also attend a joint meeting of the two countries' traders and businessmen.