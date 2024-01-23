U.S. interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan and Armenia for reaching peace agreement

23 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States is interested in close cooperation with Azerbaijan and Armenia for reaching a peace agreement, the U.S. State Department's principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

The spokesman noted that he doesn't have any scheduling updates to offer for the possible meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Washington, but they look forward to talking more about this soon.

"This is something that the United States and the Secretary is interested in and this is something that we're going to work very hard to get across the finish line in close coordination with Armenia and Azerbaijan and others who are working on this issue," Vedant Patel said.

In December 2023, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said that Secretary Blinken looks forward to hosting Bayramov and Mirzoyan in Washington soon for peace negotiations. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry later said the place and date of the next meeting between the foreign ministers haven't been agreed upon yet.