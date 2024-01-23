Russian FM holds talks with Turkish counterpart at UN

23 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan held a meeting on the UN sidelines.

The sides reaffirmed the need for coordination of steps for resolution of sharp issues in the Middle East and in Transcaucasia, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

"The sides had an exchange of opinions on a number of international stories. The sides reaffirmed the demand for coordination of our countries’ steps in the interest of finding mutually acceptable resolutions to sharp regional problems - mainly, the situation in the Gaza Strip, in Syria, in the Middle East in general, as well as in the Black Sea area, and in Transcaucasia," the statement reads.

The ministers also touched upon the implementation of key Russian-Turkish projects in energy and discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral contacts.