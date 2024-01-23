Low-cost carrier to launch Georgia-Netherlands flights

23 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Dutch budget airline Transavia will launch direct regular flights linking Amsterdam and Georgia’s capital of Tbilisi from April, according to the United Airports of Georgia.

The airline will carry passengers between the two locations twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Director of the airports body Irakli Karkashadze said that “active negotiations” had started with the airline last year and “successfully completed”.

Transavia will become the latest company following Austrian Airlines to start flights from the Tbilisi venue, with the airports body adding the airline had been operating since 1966.