Direct flights to connect Russia and Philippines

23 Jan. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the spring, Russians will be able to get direct flights to the beach Philippines.

The carrier IrAero will include flights from Irkutsk to Manila in the spring schedule. The first flight is scheduled for March 6, the last one will take place on May 30. Weekly flights will operate on Wednesdays from Russia, and on Thursdays the flights will take place in the opposite direction.

"The decision to open sales in the period from June to September will be made later, this is due to the risks of poor aircraft load during the low season",

IrAero said.

A one-way ticket can be purchased for less than 37 thousand rubles.

The planes will make a technical landing to refuel in China.