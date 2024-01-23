Azerbaijan and Türkiye increase mutual trade volumes by 31%

23 Jan. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Trade turnover between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Türkiye increased significantly in 2023. The countries increased the volume of mutual supplies by 31% or $1.8 billion. The State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan published the information about this.

It is clarified that last year supplies from Azerbaijan to Türkiye increased by 51% to $5.3 billion.

Türkiye, in turn, left trade turnover indicators almost at the same level and reached $2.3 billion.

It was previously noted that Türkiye bought cotton, yarn, aluminum products and fertilizers from Azerbaijan most of all.

Azerbaijan purchases from Türkiye equipment for cars, household appliances, steel and iron, as well as medicines and furniture.