Iranian army receives strategic drones

23 Jan. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian combat units received new domestic drones. They were developed by the Ministry of Defense of the republic specifically for the country's armed forces.

The Commander of the country's army, General Abdulrahim Mousavi, and the Minister of Defense, Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani, took part in the handover ceremony.

It is noted that the Iranian army has received drones of the Ababil 4 and Ababil 5 types, which are designed for reconnaissance, surveillance, electronic warfare, and other military tasks.

In addition to this, the Arash, Bavar and Karrar UAVs, capable of performing strike maneuvers and reconnaissance work, were presented.