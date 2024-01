23 Jan. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

An agreement on a new meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Armenia has not yet been reached. The Head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry announced this on January 23.

"We didn’t propose it, as well as the Russian side",

Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Let us recall that the previous meeting between Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov took place in November last year. It took place within the framework of the OSCE Ministerial Council.