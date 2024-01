23 Jan. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Tuesday, January 23, the Ministries of Defense of Armenia and Kazakhstan concluded a bilateral cooperation plan for 2024. The Kazakh Ministry spoke about this.

The document was drawn up at the meeting of Foreign Ministers Suren Papikyan and Ruslan Zhaksylykov in Astana.

The parties also discussed the prospects for interaction between the two Ministries.

"At the meeting, the parties discussed promising areas of mutual interest of the Defense Ministries' activity",

the press service said.