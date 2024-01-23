Ilham Aliyev approves Competition Code

23 Jan. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the law "On the approval, entry into force of the Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan on competition and legal regulation in this regard".

The Code defines the general framework for ensuring, protecting and developing free and healthy competition in Azerbaijan, state control over compliance with competition legislation, regulation in the field of competition, the organizational and legal basis for state regulation of natural monopolies, the rights and obligations of market entities, and also establishes liability for violation of competion legislation.

The law comes into force on July 1 of this year.