23 Jan. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The capitals of Dagestan and Belarus will be connected by direct flights of Belavia Airlines. The first flight from Makhachkala to Minsk is scheduled for April 26.

"Belavia launches direct flights Minsk - Makhachkala. The first flight will take place on April 26",

Belavia press service said

It is specified that flights will take place on Fridays in the afternoon on an Embraer-195 aircraft. Currently, Nordwind Airlines and Aeroflot operate flights from Makhachkala to Minsk.