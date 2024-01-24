Turkish parliament approves Sweden’s accession to NATO

24 Jan. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey’s Grand National Assembly (the parliament) has passed a bill on the ratification of Sweden’s accession to NATO.

Thus, Hungary remains the only NATO country, which has not yet ratified Sweden’s membership bid.

Some 346 deputies took part in the voting, with 287 of them supporting the bill, 55 casting negative votes, and another four refraining from voting.

Finland and Sweden submitted their applications to join the alliance on May 18, 2022, saying that the step had been prompted by what was happening in Ukraine. Finland officially joined the alliance on April 4, 2023.