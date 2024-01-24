Tbilisi and Riyadh to sign intergovernmental council deal

24 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili is on a visit to Saudi Arabia to hold a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The meeting will see the two officials sign an agreement on the creation of an intergovernmental coordination council, the foreign office said.

It was noted that the agreement will “significantly contribute to the deepening of cooperation” between the two countries in the economic and political direction and bring the existing relations to a “qualitatively new stage”.

The creation of the commission between the two countries was decided during the 2022 meeting of the Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili and Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.