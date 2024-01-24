U.S. believes there is no place for Hamas in Gaza

24 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Washington said that there will be no place for Hamas after the war in Gaza ends. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said the radicals violated the ceasefire that was in place.

"We, certainly, agree with our Israeli counterparts that whatever the future of post-conflict Gaza looks like, it can’t include Hamas leaders," Kirby said.

According to him, the majority of Palestinians don’t support Hamas. Kirby believes that a good place to start is a revitalized Palestinian Authority.