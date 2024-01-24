Israel destroys Hamas tunnels in southern Gaza

24 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

As Israeli troops operate deep within Khan Younis, the IDF announces that reservists of Gaza Division’s Southern Brigade recently wrapped up offensive and defensive operations on the outskirts of the southern Gaza city.

Troops of the Reserve Battalion operated with combat engineers to locate and destroy Hamas “attack tunnel” shafts and other underground infrastructure on the outskirts of northern Khan Younis, the IDF reported.

Also as part of the Southern Brigade’s operations, reservists worked to destroy Hamas infrastructure in the border area, The Times of Israel reported.