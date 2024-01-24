Iran describes attack on Yemen as strategic mistake

24 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the United States and the United Kingdom made a "strategic mistake" with a military attack on Yemen.

"The decision by the United States and the United Kingdom to jointly attack areas in Yemen poses threats to regional peace and security, and expands the scope of war,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

He also stressed the importance of maritime security.