China expresses interest in reviving Karabakh

24 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

China is interested in further promoting and expanding of cooperation with Azerbaijan, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Guo Min said.

Speaking during the opening of the event "Dragon and Spring Festival. Chinese New Year Festival" in Baku, she said that China is ready to assist the republic in restoration work on the territory of the Karabakh economic region.

Accordin gto her, Chinese companies are closely monitoring the restoration of the Karabakh economic region, and some of them have already taken part in the “smart village” project.

Chinese organizations also provided equipment for airports that were built on liberated lands.

The envoy emphasized that the leaders of the two countries have created a strong foundation for partnership.