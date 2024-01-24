Lavrov and Guterres discuss Russia-UN cooperation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Lavrov "particularly emphasized the imperative of commitment of all UN Secretariat employees to the principles of impartiality and equidistance in strict accordance with the UN Charter
Moreover, the parties noted the importance of further strengthening the UN’s central role in global politics and discussed Russia-UN cooperation.
"A detailed discussion of various aspects of cooperation between Russia and UN, as well as key issues of the global agenda, has taken place. Both sides noted the importance of further strengthening the UN’s coordinating role in global politics considering the widest range of views of its member states," the statement reads.