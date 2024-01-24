Lavrov and Guterres discuss Russia-UN cooperation

24 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov "particularly emphasized the imperative of commitment of all UN Secretariat employees to the principles of impartiality and equidistance in strict accordance with the UN Charter

Moreover, the parties noted the importance of further strengthening the UN’s central role in global politics and discussed Russia-UN cooperation.