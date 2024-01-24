U.S. conducts another strike on Yemen

24 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States has conducted another strike on Yemen, having destroyed two Houthi anti-ship missiles, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported.

"On January 24 at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sanaa time, U.S. Central Command forces conducted strikes against two Houthi anti-ship missiles," the CENTCOM said.