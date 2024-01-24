U.S. conducts another strike on Yemen

The United States has conducted another strike on Yemen, having destroyed two Houthi anti-ship missiles, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported.
"On January 24 at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sanaa time, U.S. Central Command forces conducted strikes against two Houthi anti-ship missiles," the CENTCOM said.
"U.S. forces identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the U.S. Navy ships in the region. U.S. forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missiles in self-defense," the statement reads.