Azerbaijan's export growth could reach $1bln

24 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has the potential to increase its annual exports by more than $1 billion over the next five years, UN Resident Coordinator in the country Vladanka Andreeva said during an event themed “Non-tariff barriers to trade” held in Baku.

"Azerbaijan's exports have been steadily increasing in recent years, and reached $35 billion in 2022. Non-mineral exports nearly doubled over the past five years," Andreeva said.

According to her, improving access to information on trade requirements and procedures is a key factor in the development of Azerbaijan's exports.