Georgia ready to contribute to restoration of Abkhazia gallery artworks damaged in fire

24 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian National Museum expressed its readiness to contribute to the restoration of exhibits damaged by the recent fire in the National Gallery in Sukhum, Abkhazia.

The museum network expressed its commitment by offering to establish a dedicated group comprising restoration professionals from the Shalva Amiranashvili Museum of Fine Arts for the purpose, while also conveying its condolences for the incident on January 21.

Less than 200 out of 4,000 artworks survived the fire at the venue, the authorities said.