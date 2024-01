24 Jan. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Traffic for trucks has been allowed on Upper Lars. The road remained closed since the evening of January 21.

In Georgia, clearing of the roadway on the Georgian Military Road has been completed, the local Department of Roads informs.

Currently, traffic on the road leading to the Upper Lars checkpoint is accessible to all types of vehicles.

Last Sunday, large vehicles were restricted due to snowfall and ice.