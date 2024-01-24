Dagestan exports increases almost 4 times

24 Jan. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Over the past year, Dagestan export increased 3.7 times. In 2024, the authorities plan to further increase the volume of export of goods through the seaport of Makhachkala.

The Republic of Dagestan has risen in the ranking of regions for exports to the Russian Federation. Last year, the republic increased exports by 3.7 times, the press service of the regional government reports.

This year, the authorities aim to increase the current figure with the export through the seaport in Makhachkala. The number of issues related to logistics will also be resolved.

Last year, 137 mln rubles were allocated from the regional budget to support exports. In the future, the government of Dagestan plans to develop support and provide expert assistance to enterprises that supply local goods.