Domestic tourism in Russia to become more expensive

In Russia, prices for domestic tours increased in 2023, and this year, the situation will be the same. The reason is related to inflation and rising wages in the industry.

Vice-President of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia Sergey Romashkin predicted an increase in prices for domestic tours. He noted that in 2023, there was an increase in the price of tours by 12-15% due to inflation and rising wages in the tourism industry.

"Inflation is part of the economy, and it has affected the tourism sector. The main growth factor is the increase in staff salaries in tourism. This is good for hotel workers and tour operator companies. But this immediately leads to an increase in sales prices. We do not see any way out. If inflation in the country slows down, the rise in prices in tourism will slow down as well,”

- Sergey Romashkin said.

The Vice President called 2023 a successful year for domestic tourism, since over 50% of all tourist trips in the country were provided by tour operators and online services for booking hotels and tours.