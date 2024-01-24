Israel ready to take action against Iran, Lebanon

24 Jan. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IDF press service

The head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that the country will not stop until the Hamas radicals are eliminated. Israel is also ready to “take action” against Lebanon and Iran.

During a meeting with the British Foreign Minister, the head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that the authorities of Israel will do everything to eliminate the Palestinian radical movement Hamas. Israel is also ready to “take action” against Iran and Lebanon.

“We will not hesitate to take action against Iran and its affiliates in the region. Also, if Hezbollah does not leave, the entire state of Lebanon will pay the price,”

– Israel Katz said.