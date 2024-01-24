New stage of social housing construction starts in Baku

24 Jan. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The next stage of construction of social housing is starting in the Azerbaijani capital. Construction will begin in the village of Govsan, Surakhani district.

High-rise residential buildings will be constructed in the village of Govsan, Surakhani district.

Currently, work is underway to prepare an urban planning feasibility study, a construction project is also being developed.

Social housing is provided to citizens who do not have the means to purchase or rent housing at market prices.