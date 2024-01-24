Head of Rossotrudnichestvo praises work of Russian Houses in Baku, Ankara

24 Jan. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representative offices of Rossotrudnichestvo in Azerbaijan and Türkiye hold various events to promote Russian culture abroad, the head of Rossotrudnichestvo Yevgeny Primakov said.

Russian Houses in the capitals of Azerbaijan and Türkiye are very active in promoting Russian culture abroad, the head of Rossotrudnichestvo told Vestnik Kavkaza.

According to Yevgeny Primakov, both the Russian House in Baku and the Russian House in Ankara organize “a lot of events.”

“[In Ankara] there are educational exhibitions, recruitment of students, public lectures, sporting events. Very active work is going on. The same is happening in Azerbaijan,”

– the Head of Rossotrudnichestvo said.