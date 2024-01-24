Where will Russians spend vacation in 2024?

24 Jan. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

ATOR gave a forecast for the most popular tourist destinations among Russians for 2024. The Association also named the most popular vacation spots in 2023.

In general, Russians will not change their tourist preferences in 2024, ATOR Vice President, Director General of the tour operator Space Travel, Arthur Muradyan said.

According to him, last year, Türkiye was the leader by a wide margin in terms of the number of trips from Russia: Russians traveled there about 6.3 mln times. The UAE is in second place: 1.5 mln trips were made to the Emirates. Thailand took 3rd place with 1.482 mln trips. The top 5 also includes Abkhazia (about 1.3 mln tours) and Egypt (1.2 mln).

The same directions, Muradyan is sure, will be the most popular among Russians this year.