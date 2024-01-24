Cultural diversity is the foundation of my creativity, Aydin Zeynalov says

24 Jan. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Cultural diversity plays an important role in the formation of a creative person, sculptor Aydin Zeynalov said.

The opportunity to get acquainted with different countries, cultures, and religions has a positive effect on the education of a person involved in creativity, academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, sculptor Aidyn Zeynalov said, answering Vestnik Kavkaza’s question.

He cited his childhood and his life in general as an example.

“It so happened that I was born in Moscow, I traveled a lot around the Middle East, because my father was a diplomat in the Russian Foreign Ministry. I saw almost all the countries of the Middle Eastern region. I worked most of my adult life and spent a lot of time in Europe,”

the sculptor said.

"Starting with the history of the Soviet Union, which was very different, multinational, complex, and continuing with the history of modern Russia, which has the same characteristics as the Soviet Union in terms of cultural and religious diversity, in general, I can say that I am happy a person. Thus, I was formed in a very diverse way, and this is a great base for me, a foundation for my work,”

– Aydin Zeynalov said.